Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Moves to 60-day DL
Rutledge (hip) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The Red Sox needed to open a spot on the 40-man roster for recent acquisition Addison Reed, and given that the infielder will be on the shelf a bit longer due to a newfound hip injury, he'll give up his roster spot for the reliever. Rutledge has already missed over a month of action, so this designation will allow him to return to the active roster by the end of August if he's ready.
