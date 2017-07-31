Rutledge (hip) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox needed to open a spot on the 40-man roster for recent acquisition Addison Reed, and given that the infielder will be on the shelf a bit longer due to a newfound hip injury, he'll give up his roster spot for the reliever. Rutledge has already missed over a month of action, so this designation will allow him to return to the active roster by the end of August if he's ready.