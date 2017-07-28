Rutledge (concussion) was activated from the 7-day concussion disabled list prior to Friday's game against the Royals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Rutledge spent over a month on the disabled list while dealing with a head injury, but he's slowly worked back to full health after appearing in five rehab games with Triple-A Pawtucket. The 28-year-old looks a tad rusty, going just 1-for-16 at the plate during his time with Pawtucket, but should provide infield depth for the Red Sox upon his arrival.

