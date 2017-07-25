Rutledge (concussion) is still rehabbing with Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Brendan McGair of the Pawtucket Times reports.

Most people close to the situation expected the infielder to return from the disabled list Monday, but the Red Sox instead opted to bring top prospect Rafael Devers up from the minors to try to get any production out of the third base spot. Rutledge is now just 1-for-16 in five rehab games with the PawSox, which isn't a stat line that would compel the Red Sox to bring him back too soon.