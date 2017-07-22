Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Says concussion is gone
Rutledge (concussion) played five innings at second base Friday while on his rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
Rutledge began his rehab assignment Thursday and said he hasn't experienced any symptoms. "I would say it's pretty much gone," he said of the concussion. "They're definitely nothing to fool around with, so I'm just happy I've been feeling better and thankful to be back out there." He'll play another seven innings Saturday before going a full nine Sunday. Once he's ready, Rutledge could join the Red Sox as part of a platoon at third base.
More News
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Starts rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Could begin rehab assignment next week•
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Lands on concussion DL•
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Scratched from Friday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Sits for second consecutive day•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...