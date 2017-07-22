Rutledge (concussion) played five innings at second base Friday while on his rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

Rutledge began his rehab assignment Thursday and said he hasn't experienced any symptoms. "I would say it's pretty much gone," he said of the concussion. "They're definitely nothing to fool around with, so I'm just happy I've been feeling better and thankful to be back out there." He'll play another seven innings Saturday before going a full nine Sunday. Once he's ready, Rutledge could join the Red Sox as part of a platoon at third base.