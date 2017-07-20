Rutledge (concussion) begins his rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, Brendan McGair of the Pawtucket Times reports.

Rutledge will DH during his first game back from a concussion that has caused him to miss nearly a month's worth of action. The infielder could spend the rest of the weekend rehabbing and shaking off the rust depending on how Boston decides to handle his return. Since he's been out, Tzu-Wei Lin and Deven Marrero have been filling in just fine at third base, and it's unclear how manager John Farrell will shuffle the lineup moving forward.