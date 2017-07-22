Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: To be activated Monday
Rutledge (concussion) will come off the DL prior to Monday's game in Seattle, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
He has been on the concussion DL since June 21, so this was a pretty serious head injury. However, Rutledge said earlier this week that his concussion symptoms are gone, so it is not surprising to hear he will soon be activated. The Red Sox will option a reliever as a corresponding move, so Rutledge will be left to compete with Deven Marrero and Brock Holt for at-bats at third base.
