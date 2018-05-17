Red Sox's Josh Smith: Inks minors deal with Red Sox
Smith signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Smith was cut loose by the Mariners in April after struggling to a 6.10 ERA and 1.98 WHIP across four appearances (one as a starter) with Triple-A Tacoma. He did post a solid 14:3 K:BB over that stretch. Smith will likely report to Triple-A Pawtucket where he'll serve as organizational pitching depth for the Red Sox.
