Red Sox's Josh Smith: Tabbed to start spring opener
Smith will start the Red Sox's Grapefruit League opener against the Yankees on Saturday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
After being released by the Mariners in April of 2018, Smith landed a deal with the Red Sox and played out the season with Triple-A Pawtucket. The 31-year-old compiled a 4.14 ERA and a 76:16 K:BB in 74 innings of work split between starting and relieving. At his age, Smith poses primarily as an organizational depth piece moving forward.
