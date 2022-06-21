Taylor (back) will throw a bullpen session this week before heading out on a rehab assignment, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Taylor tossed a pair of live batting practice sessions last week (Wednesday and Saturday) and is getting close to game action. A bullpen staple in 2021, the left-hander could be ready to pitch by by the end of the week, though his COVID-19 vaccination status is unknown. Any unvaccinated plater would likely not be activated before an upcoming trip to Canada for a three-game set against the Blue Jays that begins next Monday.