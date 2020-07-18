Taylor (illness) cleared MLB protocol and will join the Red Sox for workouts Saturday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Taylor tested positive for COVID-19 in early July and was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, but he'll be able to participate in team activities going forward. Whether he'll be able to join the bullpen for the start of the season remains to be seen, but it's encouraging to see him take the first step by gaining clearance to return after producing two negative tests.