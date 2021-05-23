Taylor struck out one over a scoreless two-thirds an inning in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Phillies.

Taylor put out a Philadelphia uprising in the sixth inning, coming in for Nathan Eovladi with one out and a man on. He got Odubel Herrera to flyout and struck out Nick Maton. He's whittled away at an ERA that sat at 9.72 on April 24. Since then, Taylor's authored 10 straight scoreless outings, a stretch during which he's allowed two hits and three walks while striking out seven over 7.1 innings. All three of his holds have been recorded during this run.