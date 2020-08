Manager Ron Roenicke said Tuesday that Taylor (not injury related) could be about a week away from his return, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Taylor has been building up at the alternate training site in Pawtucket after missing most of camp due to a positive COVID-19 test. He should take on a middle relief role in Boston once he's ready to return. The southpaw posted a 3.04 ERA and 62:16 K:BB over 47.1 innings across 52 appearances (one start) in his first major-league season in 2019.