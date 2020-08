Manager Ron Roenicke said Taylor (not injury related) "has a chance" to return this weekend in New York, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Taylor has been building up at the team's alternate training site after missing most of summer camp due to a positive COVID-19 test. Once he's cleared to return, the lefty -- who posted a 3.04 ERA and 62:16 K:BB in 47.1 innings last season -- should settle into the back end of Boston's bullpen.