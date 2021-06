Taylor struck out three over 1.1 innings in Monday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Taylor, who hasn't allowed a run over his last 18 outings (14 innings), is getting more leverage work out of Boston's bullpen. The left-hander has quietly moved up the bullpen pecking order to the point where's in the late-inning mix behind top setup man Adam Ottavino. Taylor's ERA was 9.72 on April 24, but he's whittled it down to 3.63 (2.56 FIP) during his scoreless run.