Taylor pitched a scoreless inning, allowing a hit and two walks while striking out two in Saturday's 10-4 loss to the Angels.

As the opener, Taylor did not factor into the decision despite the rocky but ultimately harmless start to the game. The southpaw lowered his ERA to 3.07 while his WHIP rose to 1.24 after the appearance. He has a 53:15 K:BB in 41 innings this season.