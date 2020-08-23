Taylor allowed two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Orioles.

Taylor was brought into protect a two-run lead in the eighth inning to hand the game over to Matt Barnes in the ninth, but he surrendered a two-out, two-run home run to Anthony Santander. Taylor recently joined the Red Sox after missing the first part of the season due to COVID-19. He's seen as an important bullpen piece, one who manager Ron Roenicke mentioned as a candidate for saves after the Red Sox traded Brandon Workman, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Thus far, the two save chances that cropped up were handed to Barnes, who converted one and blew one.