Taylor recorded his first save of the season, and first career save, in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning win over the White Sox, giving up a hit and striking out two in a scoreless 10th inning.

Hansel Robles pitched the sixth inning and Garrett Whitlock the eighth and ninth Friday, while Adam Ottavino worked the night before, leaving closing duties to Taylor when the Red Sox pushed across a run in the top of the 10th. The southpaw hasn't been particularly sharp since coming off the COVID-19 list, giving up two runs in 2.2 innings across four appearances, but as the top left-hander in the bullpen he could potentially see another save chance or two down the stretch as part of Boston's high-leverage crew.