Red Sox's Josh Taylor: Headed for Pawtucket
The Red Sox optioned Taylor to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Taylor a southpaw reliever, made just one appearance for Pawtucket in 2018, instead spending most of the campaign at Double-A Portland. He could get his first taste of the big leagues at some point this season if the Red Sox require another left-handed option out of the bullpen.
