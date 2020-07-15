The Red Sox placed Taylor (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

One of three known pitchers on the roster to have tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, Taylor remains in quarantine and has yet to receive clearance to rejoin the Red Sox for workouts. As a reliever, Taylor won't require much ramp-up time once he reports to the team, but with the Red Sox kicking off their season in just nine days, the lefty appears unlikely to crack the 30-man Opening Day roster.