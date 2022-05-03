Manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Taylor (back) has experienced a setback in his rehab program and has temporarily been shut down from throwing, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Taylor has been pulled off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester, where he had made three appearances out of the bullpen. His most recent outing came April 27, so Taylor has presumably been dealing with an aggravation of the mid-back strain for a few days. Cora said the southpaw would be sent in for further testing before the Red Sox determine a timeline for when Taylor might be able to resume a throwing program. The skipper noted that at this stage, surgery isn't in consideration for Taylor, who has yet to make his season debut for the big club.