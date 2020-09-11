Taylor was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder tendinitis, retroactive to Sept. 8, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Taylor struggled in his last appearance as he allowed three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out zero over one inning Saturday against the Blue Jays. He'll be forced to miss time with a shoulder issue, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return to action prior to the end of the regular season. The southpaw has a 9.82 ERA and 1.64 WHIP over 7.1 innings this year.