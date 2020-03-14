Taylor is projected to be part of the Opening Day bullpen, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. He's allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out seven over five spring innings.

Taylor made a successful transition from starter to reliever in 2018 and pitched well in that role for Boston in 2019, when he posted a 3.04 ERA and 1.18 WHIP. The move to the bullpen improved his strikeout rate, which makes sense when considering a pitcher can let it fly when being asked to pitch one inning instead of six.