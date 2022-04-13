Taylor (back) will throw live batting practice in Fort Myers on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Taylor dealt with a back injury late last year and has managed a similar issue this spring. The southpaw will face hitters Thursday before heading to Boston to rehab with the team during the first homestead of the regular season. Manager Alex Cora is hopeful that Taylor will be able to begin a rehab assignment early next week, which could put him on track to make his 2022 debut late next week or sometime the following weekend.
More News
-
Red Sox's Josh Taylor: Placed on injured list•
-
Red Sox's Josh Taylor: Ruled out for Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Josh Taylor: Won't go to arbitration•
-
Red Sox's Josh Taylor: Availability for opener in question•
-
Red Sox's Josh Taylor: Activated from injured list•
-
Red Sox's Josh Taylor: Placed on 10-day IL•