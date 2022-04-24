Taylor (back) covered two-thirds of an inning and gave up two earned runs on three hits in his second rehab appearance Sunday for Double-A Portland. He struck out one in the 21-pitch outing.

Taylor, who is working his way back from a strained back, made his first rehab appearance April 17 at Triple-A Worcester before moving down to Portland after a week-long stay in the COVID-19 protocols as a close contact. Though the lefty was roughed up in Sunday's appearance, he at least pumped 14 of his 21 pitches in for strikes. The Red Sox may want to see Taylor turn in one quality rehab appearance for either Portland or Worcester before welcoming him back from the 10-day injured list.