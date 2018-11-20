Red Sox's Josh Taylor: Moved to 40-man roster

Taylor was added to the 40-man roster by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Taylor is one of six Boston prospects who will be protected from the Rule 5 draft following this latest move. He posted a 2-5 record with a 3.79 ERA and 37 strikeouts over 33 relief appearances (35.2 innings) with Double-A Portland in 2018 and should be in line to begin the 2019 campaign with Pawtucket.