Taylor (back) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out over one scoreless inning for Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.

Taylor ran into trouble during the inning. With one out, he allowed a single and a walk before a passed ball put runners on second and third. A fielder's choice nailed rehabbing White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez trying to score from third, and Taylor punched out Blake Rutherford looking to get out of the jam. This was Taylor's second rehab outing.