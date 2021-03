Taylor (shoulder) retired all four batters he faced Thursday in the Red Sox's 5-4 win over the Twins in Grapefruit League play.

Taylor finished the 2020 campaign on the injured list due to left shoulder tendinitis, but he looks to be fully healthy so far this spring. After tossing a scoreless inning in his spring debut Sunday, Taylor delivered another clean outing four days later. He's expected to begin the 2021 campaign as the top lefty out of the Boston bullpen.