Taylor allowed four runs on two hits, one walk and a hit batsman over a third of an inning in Saturday's 11-2 loss to the Phillies.

Taylor entered with a man on first and two outs in the seventh inning and got out without throwing a pitch, picking off Jean Segura. All the trouble began in the eighth, and he was gone after 13 pitches. Taylor was on the bench when three of the four runs came home while Brandon Workman pitched. Taylor had not allowed a run since April 24, making 26 consecutive scoreless appearances.