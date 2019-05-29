Red Sox's Josh Taylor: Receives first career callup
Taylor was called up for the first time by the Red Sox on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old lefty owns a 2.91 ERA in 21.2 innings for Triple-A Pawtucket this season, striking out 32.2 percent of opposing batters while walking 10.0 percent. Travis Lakins was optioned in a corresponding move.
