Taylor (back) will pitch an inning at Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Taylor dealt with a back issue for most of camp, and the injury has forced him to miss the start of the regular season. He threw live batting practice Thursday and will make a rehab appearance to close out the weekend. The left-hander is unlikely to require much time to build up, so it seems likely that he'll be able to rejoin the Red Sox sometime next week.