Taylor (back) had his rehab assignment shut down Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Taylor had a rehab assignment shut down in early May, and his recovery process will slow down once again since he displayed decreased velocity recently. He'll focus on treatment in the near future as he attempts to return to full strength, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to resume a rehab assignment.
