Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said Monday that Taylor (COVID-19) isn't close to returning from the injured list, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

After testing positive for the coronavirus prior to the start of summer camp, Taylor has since cleared all health-related protocols and rejoined the team for workouts a week and a half ago. He's continuing to train regularly at the Red Sox's alternate camp site in Pawtucket, but Roenicke's comments suggest the reliever likely won't be ready to return from the IL until at least next week.