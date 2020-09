Taylor (shoulder) played catch Tuesday, but it's unclear whether he'll return during the 2020 season, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Taylor's left shoulder tendinitis wasn't initially believed to be very serious, but manager Ron Roenicke was uncertain whether he'd be able to pitch again this season. The southpaw had mixed results prior to his injury as he posted a 9.82 ERA and 1.64 WHIP over 7.1 innings across eight appearances.