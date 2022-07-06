site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Josh Taylor: Scheduled for inning Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Taylor (back) will throw an inning for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Taylor is set to follow a scheduled five innings from Chris Sale (ribs). He's already made six appearances since June 21, which is typically more than a reliever needs.
