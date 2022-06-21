Taylor (back) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Taylor has been on the injured list all season while recovering from a back injury. He previously made three rehab appearances at Worcester in April, only to be pulled off the assignment after suffering a setback. Seemingly healthy again, the reliever will now begin the process of ramping up again at Triple-A before making his way back from the IL. He was a big part of the Red Sox bullpen last season, collecting 15 holds and a save while producing a 3.40 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 60 strikeouts over 47.2 innings in 61 appearances.