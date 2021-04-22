Taylor allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two over one inning in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

The Red Sox had fallen behind after two innings, 4-0, but managed to claw their way back to 4-3 in the eighth when Taylor was summoned from the bullpen. The left-hander allowed Toronto to tack on insurance runs, scuttling Boston's attempted comeback. Taylor was a pivotal reliever in 2019 before throwing just 7.1 innings in 2020, a season impacted by a bout with COVID-19. He's off to tough start in 2021, allowing eight runs on 15 hits and five walks over 6.2 innings (10.80 ERA). He's one of two left-handers in the 'pen -- Darwinzon Hernandez the other -- but he has options left and could end up at Triple-A Worcester if this caliber of work continues.