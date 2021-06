Taylor allowed one walk while striking out two over a scoreless eighth inning in Wednesday's 10-8 win over Atlanta.

With Matt Barnes unavailable to close out the game, manager Alex Cora went with Adam Ottavino and bumped up Taylor to be the eighth-inning bridge, a role Ottavino typically fills for Barnes. It was a clear indication of Cora's confidence in Taylor, who earned his ninth hold and has not allowed a run since April 24.