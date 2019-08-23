Taylor (1-1) struck one in a scoreless 10th inning and picked up the win over Kansas City on Thursday.

This was the continuation of a game that was delayed for two hours before being suspended Aug. 7. It was suspended three pitches into the 10th inning on that day, and It took all of 12 minutes to finish when Brock Holt delivered a walkoff single. Taylor has made 10 consecutive scoreless appearances, giving up two hits and one walk while striking out 13 over 10.2 innings.