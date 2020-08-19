Taylor (0-1) allowed three runs on two hits and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Tuesday's versus the Phillies. He also hit a batter.

Taylor entered the game with a two-run lead, but he exited after allowing the tying run to score. Reliever Heath Hembree then allowed his inherited runner to score as well, leaving Taylor with the loss. Tuesday was Taylor's second appearance since returning from the COVID-19 injured list -- he tossed a perfect inning in Monday's loss to the Yankees.