Red Sox's Josh Taylor: Throwing simulated game
Taylor (illness) will throw a simulated game Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
A positive COVID-19 test significantly delayed Taylor's preseason buildup. He's reportedly not close to returning to action.
