Taylor (back) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out one over one inning in a rehab outing for Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.

This was Taylor's sixth rehab appearance, and the lefty has pitched on back-to-back days. Despite the volume of rehab innings for the reliever, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com that Saturday's outing was not Taylor's final rehab outing.