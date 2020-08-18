Taylor threw a perfect sixth inning in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Yankees. He struck out one and threw seven strikes among his nine pitches.
Taylor made his debut after missing the start of the season while dealing with a positive test result for COVID-19. The left-hander will help bolster a bullpen that has struggled to cover for Boston's shaky starting pitching.
