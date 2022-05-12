Taylor (back) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Taylor has been dealing with a back issue since spring training. He began a rehab assignment in late April but suffered a setback. His exact timeline remains unclear, but he'll now be ineligible to return until early June. The move clears space on the 40-man roster for Jonathan Arauz to return from the COVID-19 injured list.
