Manager Ron Roenicke said the Red Sox will activate Taylor from the COVID-19 injured list Monday or Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Taylor missed all of summer camp after testing positive for the coronavirus and has spent the past three weeks ramping up at the Red Sox's alternate training site in Pawtucket. With the Red Sox coaching staff apparently satisfied with where Taylor stands from a physical and conditioning standpoint, the 27-year-old will soon be ready to provide the big club with another lefty option out of the bullpen. Taylor notched four holds and posted a 3.04 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 62:16 K:BB in 47.1 innings with Boston in 2019.