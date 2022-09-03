Taylor (back) won't return this season, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Taylor hasn't thrown a major-league pitch this season, and his rehab assignment was shut down in mid-July. With time running out, the Red Sox have now officially confirmed that he'll miss the full year due his back troubles.
