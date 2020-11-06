site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Josh Tobias: Announces retirement
Tobias announced that he has retired from baseball Chris Hatfield of SoxProspects.com reports.
Tobias was drafted in 2015 and progressed all the way to Triple-A Pawtucket in 2019. He has now decided to step away from the game.
