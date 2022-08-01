Winckowski (4-5) yielded two runs on seven hits and a walk over five frames Sunday, striking out one batter and earning a win over Milwaukee.

The only damage against Winckowski came via Hunter Renfroe's two-run blast in the second inning. The right-handed rookie had been tagged with 14 runs in as many innings over his previous three starts but he lowered his season ERA from 5.18 to 5.00 during his fourth career win. Winckowski is lined up to start in Kansas City next week.