Winckowski will move to the bullpen and piggyback Rich Hill in Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Hill's spot in the rotation is shaky after a couple of troubling outings off the injured list -- eight runs allowed over seven innings -- but he'll stick in the rotation for at least one more start. With Michael Wacha returning Sunday, the rotation is at full strength, which means Winckowski can serve as a bulk reliever for now.
More News
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Encounters trouble in sixth inning•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Solid in Friday's win•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Allows two runs in victory•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Struggles in return to mound•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Returns for Tuesday's start•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Likely to start Tuesday•