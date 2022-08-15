Winckowski will move to the bullpen and piggyback Rich Hill in Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Hill's spot in the rotation is shaky after a couple of troubling outings off the injured list -- eight runs allowed over seven innings -- but he'll stick in the rotation for at least one more start. With Michael Wacha returning Sunday, the rotation is at full strength, which means Winckowski can serve as a bulk reliever for now.