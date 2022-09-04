Winckowski was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.
The 24-year-old was sent down to Worcester on Aug. 24 after he surrendered six runs over 2.2 frames to Toronto, but he's now back in the majors with Kutter Crawford (shoulder), who was scheduled to start Sunday, moved to the injured list. Boston hasn't officially announced its updated pitching plans, but Winckowski hasn't seen game action since last weekend and should be expected to start Sunday versus Texas.
