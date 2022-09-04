The Red Sox recalled Winckowski from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday. He'll start Sunday's series finale with the Rangers, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old was sent down to Worcester on Aug. 24 after he surrendered six runs over 2.2 frames to Toronto, but he's now back in the majors with Kutter Crawford (shoulder), who was scheduled to start Sunday, moved to the injured list. Since Winckowski hasn't seen game action in the minors since last weekend, he shouldn't face any major workload restrictions Sunday as he steps into Boston's rotation.